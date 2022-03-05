United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics reported dismal fourth-quarter results, missing estimates on both counts. However, demand for United Therapeutics' treprostinil medicines, Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. Its newly launched expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso and pipeline have the potential to drive long-term growth. The company is progressing rapidly toward its goal of 6,000 patients on Tyvaso therapy by 2022. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. The potential impact of Remodulin generics is also a concern. The CRL to Tyvaso DPI NDA also delayed the therapy’s approval.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $174.52 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average is $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,572,336. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

