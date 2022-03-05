Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $149.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,157. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

