Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.29. 487,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

