usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.75. usell.com shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
About usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)
