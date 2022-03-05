usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.75. usell.com shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

About usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

