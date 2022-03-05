Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $53,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

