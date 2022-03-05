Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UTZ opened at $13.56 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $53,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

