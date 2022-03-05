Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.93.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
