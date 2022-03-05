VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.58

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.58 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 8466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

