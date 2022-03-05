VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 289.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $255.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.37. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

