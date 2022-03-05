Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,019,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.