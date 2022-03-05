Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

