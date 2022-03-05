Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

PCVX stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

