Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

