Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Vectrus stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.