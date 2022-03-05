Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.