Veery Capital LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.49. 493,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

