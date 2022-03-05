Veery Capital LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.27. 193,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

