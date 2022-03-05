Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.69 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $185.12 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

