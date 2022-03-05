Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.69. 1,975,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $185.12 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

