Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON VLS opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. Velocys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.56.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

