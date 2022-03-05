Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.26. 202,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,092,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Specifically, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,022,785 shares of company stock worth $18,527,209 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 663,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

