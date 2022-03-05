Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.
Shares of VERI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 946,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,961. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.01.
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
