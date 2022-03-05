Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 946,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,961. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.