Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.55. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.05.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

