Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.