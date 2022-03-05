Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,014,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,202. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

