Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:VSCO traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,014,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.