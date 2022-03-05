Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,014,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.