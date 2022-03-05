Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $11.85 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $23,144,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

