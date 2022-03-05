VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Head to Head Analysis

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VIQ Solutions and McAfee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 McAfee 0 6 2 0 2.25

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. McAfee has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.85%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than McAfee.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and McAfee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.58 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.00 McAfee $2.91 billion 3.91 $1.76 billion $4.02 6.47

McAfee has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McAfee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McAfee has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and McAfee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37% McAfee N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of McAfee shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of McAfee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McAfee beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

McAfee Company Profile (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats. The company offers personal protection services that provide holistic digital protection of the individual and family wherever they go under the Total Protection and LiveSafe brands; and cybersecurity solution that protects against adversarial threats across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments, as well as endpoint devices. It also provides device security, privacy and safe Wi-Fi, online protection, and identity protection services; and MVISION Device, MVISION Cloud, and MVISION security services. McAfee orp. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.