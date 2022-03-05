Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of VABK stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

