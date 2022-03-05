VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
VTSI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.
VirTra Company Profile (Get Rating)
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
