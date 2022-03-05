VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VTSI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VirTra by 824.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363,396 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VirTra by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

