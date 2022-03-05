Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter.

VGI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.75.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

