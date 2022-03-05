Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.