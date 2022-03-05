Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.31.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.
