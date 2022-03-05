Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

