VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 398.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

