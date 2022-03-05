Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,970 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.33%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $726,031. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.