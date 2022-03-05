Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,177 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRCH stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

