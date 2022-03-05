Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Sells $1,017,500.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VG stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

