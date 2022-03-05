Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Sells $1,017,500.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
VG stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.
About Vonage (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
