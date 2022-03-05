Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Sells $1,499,250.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vonage stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
