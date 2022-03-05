Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $24.19 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.9855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 15.6%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.