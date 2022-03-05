Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IAE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.87. 16,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 67.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,811 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

