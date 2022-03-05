Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.52. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 84,384 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

