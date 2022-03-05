Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $6.52. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 84,384 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
