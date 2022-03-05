Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,138 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.