Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $176,000 in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DX. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Dynex Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.