Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. Bank First Co. has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

