Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,393 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 233,784 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

