Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

