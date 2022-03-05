Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Devon Energy by 121,642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

DVN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 18,183,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

