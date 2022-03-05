Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 148,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 60,084 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $10.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.76. 4,671,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day moving average is $353.77. The firm has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.