Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,054,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.