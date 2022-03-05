Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 112.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEAV. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

NYSE WEAV opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.