Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 755.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 247,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 246.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $85.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

